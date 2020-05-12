An Indonesian migrant worker gets sprayed with disinfectant upon arrival in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia ramps up coronavirus testing as thousands of migrant workers return home

  • Some 90,000 workers have already returned to Indonesia, including nearly 73,000 from neighbouring Malaysia alone
  • With 991 casualties, Indonesia has the third-highest death toll in Asia after China and India
Associated Press and Bloomberg

Updated: 5:15am, 12 May, 2020

