An Indonesian migrant worker gets sprayed with disinfectant upon arrival in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia ramps up coronavirus testing as thousands of migrant workers return home
- Some 90,000 workers have already returned to Indonesia, including nearly 73,000 from neighbouring Malaysia alone
- With 991 casualties, Indonesia has the third-highest death toll in Asia after China and India
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Indonesian migrant worker gets sprayed with disinfectant upon arrival in Medan, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA-EFE