Singaporean health care workers collect a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for Covid-19 testing. Photo: AFP
As Singapore expands coronavirus testing, authorities wary of errors and false positives
- Authorities currently test about 8,000 cases each day, up from 2,900 a day during the initial days of the outbreak
- The aim is for Singapore to be able to perform 20,000 daily tests in a few weeks, and eventually 40,000 each day
