Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Filipinos embrace playing stock market online as lockdown hurts businesses

  • Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound
  • ‘I have the time now to focus on day trading but when the lockdown is lifted, I’ll definitely be changing my strategy to something more long term,’ one investor said
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:30pm, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE