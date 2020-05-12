Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Filipinos embrace playing stock market online as lockdown hurts businesses
- Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound
- ‘I have the time now to focus on day trading but when the lockdown is lifted, I’ll definitely be changing my strategy to something more long term,’ one investor said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Despite 27 per cent tumble in the benchmark Philippine equity index, local investors are jumping in to ride what they hope will be a strong rebound. Photo: EPA