Health workers wait at a Covid-19 testing centre at the Palacio de Manila in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP
Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown in Manila and two high-risk areas
- Capital, city of Cebu and province of Laguna account for more than 80 per cent of country’s confirmed Covid-19 cases
- All three areas will remain under ‘enhanced community quarantine’ until May 31
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers wait at a Covid-19 testing centre at the Palacio de Manila in the Philippines on Monday. Photo: AP