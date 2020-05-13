A hairdresser wearing a protective mask and a face shield checks the temperature of customers at a hair salon in Singapore. Photo: EPA


Coronavirus: Singapore says herd immunity is ‘too big a price’ to contain pandemic

  • Herd immunity is established if enough people in a community develop immunity through prior illness or vaccination
  • The government plans to bolster its testing capacity fivefold, from about 8,000 to as many as 40,000 tests a day by later this year
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:56am, 13 May, 2020

