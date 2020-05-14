Demand for fresh groceries has surged globally. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Alibaba’s Lazada expands grocery sales in Asia, linking farmers with hungry customers

  • Lazada previously had dedicated grocery arms only in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Since the outbreak, it’s expanded to Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia
  • Demand for fresh groceries has surged globally, but the spike in Malaysia opened a window in particular for China’s largest online commerce company into a lucrative market
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:29am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Demand for fresh groceries has surged globally. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE