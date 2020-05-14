ABS-CBN claims it has lost 35 million pesos (US$696,000) each day it has been off the air. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN granted reprieve after being forced off air

  • The bill needs to be approved by the Senate and President Rodrigo Duterte, who first made his threat to block ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in April 2017
  • ABS-CBN was ordered shut on May 5, a day after its franchise expired, but may now be allowed to operate until October
Topic |   The Philippines
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:24pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
ABS-CBN claims it has lost 35 million pesos (US$696,000) each day it has been off the air. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE