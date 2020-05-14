Breaching a stay-at-home order can result in a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$10,000 (US$7,000). Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Singapore jails American pilot for four weeks for breaching stay-at-home order
- Brian Dugan Yeargan left his hotel room at Singapore’s Changi airport and travelled downtown to buy masks and a thermometer
- Officials conducting a check on his hotel discovered he was not in his room. He could have been jailed for six months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
