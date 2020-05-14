A woman wearing a face mask at the Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam races to save coronavirus-stricken British pilot and avoid its first Covid-19 death

  • The 43-year-old man, who caught the virus at a bar in Ho Chi Minh City in mid-March, is on life support
  • Experts said that the only way to save his life was with a lung transplant and 10 people had volunteered themselves as donors, but were turned down by doctors
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 7:40pm, 14 May, 2020

