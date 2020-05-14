Singapore Airlines said the prospects of a recovery in international travel depended on when border controls eased. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus triggers first-ever annual loss at Singapore Airlines
- The carrier posted US$149.14 million net loss for the year ended March 31
- Singapore Airlines, which has cut executive salaries, said the timing of any recovery was uncertain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
