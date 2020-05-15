A man walks outside the domestic arrivals terminal at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International airport near Denpasar in April. Photo: AFP
How Bali escaped becoming a coronavirus hotspot
- Island of 4.2 million people has reported only 337 confirmed Covid-19 cases and four related deaths
- Residents have managed to curb outbreak despite concern over high number of backpackers and other tourists
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man walks outside the domestic arrivals terminal at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International airport near Denpasar in April. Photo: AFP