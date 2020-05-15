A satellite image released by Nasa shows Typhoon Vongfong roaring toward the eastern Philippines. It made landfall on Thursday, knocking out power and causing heavy rains. Photo: AP
As Typhoon Vongfong hits Philippines, coronavirus social distancing enforced at emergency shelters

  • Tens of millions of people live along Vongfong’s path, which is forecast to reach the densely populated capital Manila late on Friday or early Saturday
  • Over 150,000 have fled their homes, but evacuations have been slowed by Covid-19 restrictions, and shelters being used as quarantine facilities
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:02pm, 15 May, 2020

