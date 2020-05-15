A migrant worker is seen at a dormitory in Singapore, amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases among foreign workers. Photo: Reuters
Singapore can expect ‘recurring waves’ of coronavirus, circuit breaker unsustainable, says NCID head
- Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said complete elimination of Covid-19 is not attainable for now
- Singapore reported 793 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total number of infections to 26,891
