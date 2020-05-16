People walk past at a Tesco Express in central London. File photo: AFP
Tesco workers in Malaysia and Thailand abused, UK grocer says in modern slavery report
- Hundreds of workers at Tesco’s stores and distribution centres say they had their passports taken, suffered illegal pay cuts or worked gruelling hours, report finds
- The British grocery chain hired a human rights consultancy last year to conduct the independent assessment
Topic | Tesco
People walk past at a Tesco Express in central London. File photo: AFP