Shoppers wear masks as they walk through an almost empty shopping centre in Manila on May 16, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Manila malls reopen, but don’t want shoppers to hang around
- Shopping centres in the Philippine capital usually attract millions of people a day and often contain churches, restaurants, gyms and event spaces
- As Manila’s coronavirus lockdown is eased, malls have blocked free Wi-fi access and set the air conditioners to warm to discourage people from gathering
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Shoppers wear masks as they walk through an almost empty shopping centre in Manila on May 16, 2020. Photo: AP