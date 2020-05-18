A group of people pictured congregating in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore on Saturday in defiance of social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
Some Singapore restaurants hit with takeaway alcohol ban after viral post shows customers not social distancing
- The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 2,000 times, showed crowds of people gathered in Robertson Quay, many not wearing face masks
- The city state’s national urban planning authority responded by banning the sale of takeaway alcohol in the area, adding that violators will be fined
