A group of people pictured congregating in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore on Saturday in defiance of social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
Some Singapore restaurants hit with takeaway alcohol ban after viral post shows customers not social distancing

  • The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 2,000 times, showed crowds of people gathered in Robertson Quay, many not wearing face masks
  • The city state’s national urban planning authority responded by banning the sale of takeaway alcohol in the area, adding that violators will be fined
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 12:06pm, 18 May, 2020

