Tommy Thomas, Malaysia’s former attorney general, pictured shortly after his appointment in 2018. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s former top prosecutor slams 1MDB ‘sweetheart deal’ for Riza Aziz

  • Tommy Thomas disputed statements that he had agreed to the settlement before he quit as the country’s attorney general following an abrupt change of government
  • Officials said the government will recover US$108 million of overseas assets and Riza is also required to pay an unspecified fine
Associated Press
Updated: 2:32pm, 18 May, 2020

