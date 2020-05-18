Precursor chemicals used to make illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine, heroin and fentanyl seized by Myanmar police and military. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s biggest drug bust: fentanyl seizure in Myanmar reveals gangs have shifted focus to opioids

  • Golden Triangle haul was part of Asia’s biggest ever interception of illicit drugs, precursors and equipment – mostly from China, police documents show
  • Fentanyl and its derivatives have caused more than 130,000 overdose deaths in the US and Canada in the past five years. But the epidemic has not yet reached Asia
Topic |   Drugs
Reuters
Updated: 4:28pm, 18 May, 2020

