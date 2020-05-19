Gravediggers bury a Covid-19 victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
In Indonesia, gravediggers’ heavy workload points to under-reported death toll

  • At least 2,107 people have been buried under Covid-19 safety protocols in the epicentre of Jakarta alone – nearly double the reported national toll
  • Other cities have also seen unusually high burial figures in recent months and government officials acknowledge data is patchy and incomplete
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:00pm, 19 May, 2020

