In Indonesia, gravediggers’ heavy workload points to under-reported death toll
- At least 2,107 people have been buried under Covid-19 safety protocols in the epicentre of Jakarta alone – nearly double the reported national toll
- Other cities have also seen unusually high burial figures in recent months and government officials acknowledge data is patchy and incomplete
Gravediggers bury a Covid-19 victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta. Photo: AFP