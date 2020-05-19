Vietnamese tourists visit Ha Long Bay. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese tourism hit hard by coronavirus, prompting cut-price rates and ad campaign targeting locals
- Another option being considered in Vietnam is to join a ‘travel bubble’ with other countries that have successfully fought back the coronavirus
- Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali has said it could reopen to foreign tourists in October, and hotels in Thailand are gearing up for an eventual reopening
