Despite the heat, Jason wraps himself in a blanket when he sleeps to protect his belongings from being stolen. Photo: TODAY
Homeless in Singapore: why some prefer to sleep rough during coronavirus circuit breaker despite more shelter beds
- Social organisations have offered about 700 beds for rough sleepers, but some individuals have it tougher than others when it comes to getting a space
- Adequate policy responses need to be in place to prevent the recently homeless from becoming chronically homeless, expert says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Despite the heat, Jason wraps himself in a blanket when he sleeps to protect his belongings from being stolen. Photo: TODAY