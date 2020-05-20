A 37-year-old man was sentenced to death in Singapore via a Zoom video call for his role in a drug deal. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian drug dealer sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call
- Punithan Genasan, 37, received the sentence for his role in a 2011 heroin transaction
- It was the city state’s first case where capital punishment has been delivered remotely
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
