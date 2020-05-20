Volunteer rescue workers treat a woman for minor injuries at the scene of a road accident in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok. Photo: AFP
The upside of coronavirus lockdowns in Asia: fewer crashes, crimes and empty coffins
- Deaths from road accidents fall in Thailand, Japan and India; Vietnam sees a drop in crime
- In mainland China, empty roads and closed factories meant killer toxic pollutants dissipated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Volunteer rescue workers treat a woman for minor injuries at the scene of a road accident in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok. Photo: AFP