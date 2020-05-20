Police teams inspect a seven-bed hospital during a raid at a villa, which was illegally turned into a medical facility in Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, northwest of Manila. Photo: AP
Two arrested in raid at Philippine illegal hospital for Chinese coronavirus patients
- Over 200 suspected rapid test kits and a patient were found at the villa in Clark Freeport that had been illegally turned into a seven-bed hospital
- Police said most of the medical facility’s clients may have come from the large numbers of Chinese nationals working in online gambling outfits
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
