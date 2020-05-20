Singapore sees the availability of affordable, rapid test kits as key to a quick economic recovery. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore sees cheap rapid test kits, vaccine as key to quick economic recovery
- Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said rapid test kits would aid in resuming global travel and other activities that require social interaction
- Singapore’s heavily trade-reliant economy has taken a beating from restrictions imposed globally to contain the coronavirus pandemic
