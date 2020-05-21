Singapore’s manpower ministry told employers that foreign domestic workers must limit their time outside. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Singapore tells domestic workers to stay home on days off as circuit breaker loosens
- They will be able to go out to run essential errands from June 2, but ‘should return home immediately thereafter’
- The Ministry of Manpower said helpers who do not cooperate risk being fined and their work passes revoked
