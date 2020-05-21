A picture of Boris Johnson wearing a Philippines T-shirt. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus: did British PM Boris Johnson pay tribute to Philippine nurses working in UK with this T-shirt?
- The coronavirus pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on Britain’s health system, which relies heavily on foreign staff, including thousands of Filipinos
- Ken Lambatan, a 34-year-old Filipino research nurse working in London, was among the country’s casualties earlier this month, dying after contracting the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A picture of Boris Johnson wearing a Philippines T-shirt. Photo: Twitter