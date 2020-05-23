Singapore’s foreign minister says the government wants to avoid “a false dichotomy” between a Big Brother type centralised system and a free-for-all decentralised system for its contact tracing app. Photo: AFP
Singapore aims to keep coronavirus contact tracing app voluntary, considers other devices

  • Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said public trust, respecting privacy and voluntary participation are key to the success of the TraceTogether app
  • Singapore is looking into other contact tracing devices, such as a dongle that could boost participation by mitigating the loss of phone battery life
Bloomberg
Updated: 2:25pm, 23 May, 2020

