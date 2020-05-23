People buy eggs at a supermarket in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

From coastline to rooftops, Singapore boosts local production to survive a global food crisis

  • The city state has plotted a three-pronged strategy to cushion against widespread supply disruptions and achieve greater food security
  • Singapore is developing expertise in technologies such as vertical farming and the use of insects as alternative protein sources
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:49pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People buy eggs at a supermarket in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE