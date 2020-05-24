Muslims pray on a pedestrian bridge outside the overcrowded Al Mashun Grand Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Soaring coronavirus infections dampen Eid celebrations in Asia

  • Muslim celebration overshadowed by coronavirus, with countries tightening lockdown restrictions
  • Festivities traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:08pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Muslims pray on a pedestrian bridge outside the overcrowded Al Mashun Grand Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE