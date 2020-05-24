Muslims pray on a pedestrian bridge outside the overcrowded Al Mashun Grand Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Soaring coronavirus infections dampen Eid celebrations in Asia
- Muslim celebration overshadowed by coronavirus, with countries tightening lockdown restrictions
- Festivities traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.
