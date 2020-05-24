A woman undergoes a rapid test for the coronavirus pandemic in Manila. Photo: EPA
Philippines warns public about social media posts claiming Fabunan drug can treat coronavirus

  • Food and Drug Administration has issued cease-and-desist order against the use of the Fabunan anti-viral injection, developed by Philippine doctor
  • Since the coronavirus outbreak, some social media posts have claimed that the anti-viral drug was ‘the Covid-19 buster’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 11:30pm, 24 May, 2020

