Empty roads seen in Beirut on May 14, 2020 during Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines investigates domestic worker’s death at shelter in Lebanon

  • The woman was staying at a shelter run by the Philippine embassy for Filipino workers waiting to go home after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Her death comes days after human rights groups criticised the conditions at the shelter
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 10:27am, 25 May, 2020

