A street in Singapore decorated with festive displays for Eid al-Fitr. Photo: AFP
Malaysian workers in Singapore spend emotional Hari Raya Puasa without loved ones

  • Many workers were forced to stay in Singapore after Malaysia imposed movement control order banning citizens from leaving the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Video calls replaced a usually colourful and joyous family affair this year
Updated: 3:57pm, 25 May, 2020

