A street in Singapore decorated with festive displays for Eid al-Fitr. Photo: AFP
Malaysian workers in Singapore spend emotional Hari Raya Puasa without loved ones
- Many workers were forced to stay in Singapore after Malaysia imposed movement control order banning citizens from leaving the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- Video calls replaced a usually colourful and joyous family affair this year
Topic | Singapore
A street in Singapore decorated with festive displays for Eid al-Fitr. Photo: AFP