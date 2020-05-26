The rush for real estate is offering some support for Asian property markets hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Getty Images
Rich Chinese eye luxury properties from Singapore to Sydney, ahead of anticipated weaker yuan
- As coronavirus restrictions ease, wealthy Chinese buyers are making a move in property hotspots like Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney
- In Singapore, virtual tours and photos have been enough to seal multimillion dollar deals, pointing to how transactions are evolving
Topic | Asia housing and property
The rush for real estate is offering some support for Asian property markets hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Getty Images