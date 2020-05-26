Tan Tong Meng, aka Mr Big, died of a heart attack in Denmark in April 2020. Photo: Handout
Death of Singapore gangster Mr Big stirs memories of city state’s gangland past
- Tan Tong Meng, one of Singapore’s most wanted fugitives, died recently in Denmark, where he fled to after killing a man some five decades ago
- The city state used to be home to gangs involved in human trafficking, prostitution and drug smuggling, until police crackdowns in the 1990s rooted them out
Topic | Singapore
Tan Tong Meng, aka Mr Big, died of a heart attack in Denmark in April 2020. Photo: Handout