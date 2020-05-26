A technician works at the Chula Vaccine Research Centre in Bangkok on May 25, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thai scientists working to manufacture affordable Covid-19 vaccine for Southeast Asia
- Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University have recently begun trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys
- The university wants to mass produce a vaccine that will be accessible by people in the region and to counter global supply shortages
