Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal. File photo: AP
Ex-Coutts banker on trial over US$700 million transfer from Malaysia’s 1MDB to billionaire Jho Low
- The compliance officer, who can only be identified as A, was an employee of Coutts & Co, where Low had an account
- The transfer, made in 2009, was approved after Low said 1MDB was investing in his firm and that he had close ties to the Malaysian king and then-PM Najib Razak
Topic | Malaysia
Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal. File photo: AP