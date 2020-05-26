Health officers check the body temperature of a passenger disembarking a ferry. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how Indonesia’s West Java used volunteer army of 800 experts to curb outbreak
- Data modelling showed there could be 70,000 deaths in West Java if no action was taken, persuading provincial authorities to implement lockdown
- The results of the group known as Kawal Covid-19 represent a clear argument for tougher action in Indonesia, which has Southeast Asia’s highest death toll
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health officers check the body temperature of a passenger disembarking a ferry. Photo: AFP