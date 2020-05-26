Following the merger, Antoine Zenone hoped for a golden handshake worth US$2.3 million. Photo: Handout
Singapore-based CEO was paid US$18,000 a month for no work, denied multimillion-dollar ‘golden handshake’
- When the world’s two biggest cement makers merged, Antoine Zenone hoped for a payout worth US$2.3 million but French court said ‘non’
- Until recently, Zenone was being paid US$17,640 a month despite not being required to work
