A general view of Singapore’s financial district on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: what Singapore’s US$65 billion in pandemic stimulus will be spent on

  • The city state on Tuesday unveiled its fourth set of financial measures this year for businesses and households hit by the coronavirus pandemic
  • A sum equalling one-fifth of GDP has now been committed to economic stimulus, with the government drawing down S$52 billion from fiscal reserves
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 7:28pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A general view of Singapore’s financial district on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE