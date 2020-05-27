Campaigners say a victory in the challenge at Malaysia’s top court could help halt the trend of local sharia authorities introducing harsh legislation targeting gay people. Photo: Handout
Malaysia’s Islamic laws banning gay sex challenged in court after increasingly harsh punishments
- Critics say there is a worsening climate for the gay community in Muslim-majority Malaysia, with several states enacting their own Islamic laws banning gay sex
- Campaigners say a victory in the challenge at Malaysia’s top court could help halt the trend of local sharia authorities introducing harsh legislation targeting gay people
Topic | Malaysia
Campaigners say a victory in the challenge at Malaysia’s top court could help halt the trend of local sharia authorities introducing harsh legislation targeting gay people. Photo: Handout