David Timothy Deakin after being arrested in 2017. Photo: AP
Webcam child sex: Philippine court sentences US man David Timothy Deakin to life in prison
- Deakin was arrested in 2017, having lived in the Philippines since 2000. He was convicted of using webcams to sell images of abuse to buyers abroad
- The Philippines has emerged as a global hotspot for online child sexual exploitation, with cases increasing sharply in recent years
Topic | The Philippines
