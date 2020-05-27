David Timothy Deakin after being arrested in 2017. Photo: AP
Webcam child sex: Philippine court sentences US man David Timothy Deakin to life in prison

  • Deakin was arrested in 2017, having lived in the Philippines since 2000. He was convicted of using webcams to sell images of abuse to buyers abroad
  • The Philippines has emerged as a global hotspot for online child sexual exploitation, with cases increasing sharply in recent years
Associated Press
Updated: 10:34pm, 27 May, 2020

