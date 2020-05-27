Police officers at the scene after the truck was found. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Vietnamese truck deaths: dozens arrested in Belgium and France over human trafficking that left 39 dead in UK

  • The victims came from impoverished villages in Vietnam and are believed to have paid smugglers to take them on the risky journey to better lives abroad
  • The 13 people arrested in France are suspected of housing and transporting several dozen migrants from Southeast Asia every day for several months
Topic |   Human trafficking
Associated Press
Updated: 10:50pm, 27 May, 2020

