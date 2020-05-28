Smooth-coated otters rest along a canal in Singapore. Photo: AFP
In otter-loving Singapore, growing calls for crackdown after animals raid spa during coronavirus circuit breaker
- Calls to cull the animals have gained momentum after seven otters ate expensive fish from a private pond owned by a former actress
- Otter watchers say the outrage was amplified by the desire to complain about anything other than the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Smooth-coated otters rest along a canal in Singapore. Photo: AFP