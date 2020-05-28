Indonesian Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud . Photo: Handout
‘Coronavirus is like your wife’: Indonesian Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud under fire for online remarks

  • ‘Initially you tried to control it, then you realise that you can’t,’ Mahfud said in YouTube clip. ‘Then you learn to live with it.’
  • Women’s rights groups criticised Mahfud’s comments, saying they reflected both misogynistic attitudes and an incompetent response to the pandemic
28 May, 2020

