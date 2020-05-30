Singapore’s Changi Airport. The city state and China have agreed to allow essential business and official travel from early June. Photo: Handout
Singapore, China agree on ‘fast lane’ arrangement for essential travel from early June
- Business and official travel will initially be allowed between Singapore and Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang
- It will gradually be expanded to include additional areas, and Covid-19 prevention and control measures will remain in place
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
