Officials say cybersex trafficking has worsened under lockdown in the Philippine capital, Manila, as families have struggled to earn a living while children have been out of school and spending more time online. Photo: Handout
Online child sex abuse cases triple in the Philippines, as lockdown fuels cybersex trafficking
- Fast, cheap internet and increased mobile phone ownership have led to more live-streamed abuse, and the coronavirus lockdown made it worse
- More than half of those arrested for online child sex abuse were parents, relatives or family friends
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
