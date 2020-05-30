Officials say cybersex trafficking has worsened under lockdown in the Philippine capital, Manila, as families have struggled to earn a living while children have been out of school and spending more time online. Photo: Handout


Online child sex abuse cases triple in the Philippines, as lockdown fuels cybersex trafficking

  • Fast, cheap internet and increased mobile phone ownership have led to more live-streamed abuse, and the coronavirus lockdown made it worse
  • More than half of those arrested for online child sex abuse were parents, relatives or family friends
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 12:45pm, 30 May, 2020

