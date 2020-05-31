Legitimate Chinese gambling business has been a huger source of revenue for the Philippines. Photo: Shutterstock


Chinese, Malaysians detained in Philippines raid on online gambling ring

  • The 90 Chinese and two Malaysians were arrested after police spotted them flouting quarantine restrictions and followed them into a rented flat
  • Inside officers found 53 laptops, more than 100 cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash - thought to be proceeds from the operation
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Updated: 4:31pm, 31 May, 2020

