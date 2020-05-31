Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, left, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with then- Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and former minister Abdul Rahman Dahlan, right, at a signing ceremony in 2016 for the rail project. Photo: EPA
Singapore, Malaysia suspend work on high-speed rail link until end of year for discussion of changes
- Analysts estimate the project, first announced by both nations in 2013, will cost about US$17 billion – though the two side have tried to renegotiate
- Singapore’s transport minister said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the extension should provide sufficient time for Malaysia to clarify its proposal
Topic | Singapore
