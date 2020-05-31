Kamtim, 100, sits in her living room with her daughter-in-law Siti Aminah in Surabaya, East Java. Photo: AFP
Indonesian 100-year-old becomes country’s oldest coronavirus survivor
- Born in 1920, Kamtim was taken to hospital last month after showing symptoms and she was later confirmed to have contracted the virus
- Siti Aminah, the woman’s daughter-in-law, chalked up her recovery to ‘discipline and persistence’. It is not clear how she became infected
