Southeast Asia

Indonesian 100-year-old becomes country’s oldest coronavirus survivor

  • Born in 1920, Kamtim was taken to hospital last month after showing symptoms and she was later confirmed to have contracted the virus
  • Siti Aminah, the woman’s daughter-in-law, chalked up her recovery to ‘discipline and persistence’. It is not clear how she became infected
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:56pm, 31 May, 2020

Kamtim, 100, sits in her living room with her daughter-in-law Siti Aminah in Surabaya, East Java. Photo: AFP
